Clickme (CLICKME) Tokenomics
Clickme (CLICKME) Information
Clickme is a decentralized gambling platform built on the Solana blockchain, introducing a high-adrenaline game of timing, risk, and reward. At its core, the platform revolves around a single, compelling mechanic: a button that users can click by spending a small amount of SOL. Every time a player clicks the button, the game timer resets. If the timer runs out without another click, the last person to click the button claims the entire pot of accumulated SOL.
This simple yet addictive format creates a game theory-driven battleground where players must balance timing and strategy, knowing that every click brings them closer to a potential win—or a loss if someone outlasts them. The game is transparent, provably fair, and fully on-chain, leveraging Solana’s lightning-fast transactions and low fees to offer seamless, real-time interaction.
Clickme caters to both casual participants and high-stakes thrill-seekers, combining the excitement of last-man-standing gameplay with the transparency and security of decentralized finance. With a sleek UI and robust smart contract foundation, the platform aims to redefine blockchain-based gaming and introduce a new wave of interactive crypto entertainment.
Clickme (CLICKME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Clickme (CLICKME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Clickme (CLICKME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Clickme (CLICKME) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CLICKME tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CLICKME tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CLICKME's tokenomics, explore CLICKME token's live price!
CLICKME Price Prediction
Want to know where CLICKME might be heading? Our CLICKME price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.