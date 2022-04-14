COCK Price Today

The live COCK (COCK) price today is $ 0.00000798, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current COCK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000798 per COCK.

COCK currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,974.92, with a circulating supply of 999.88M COCK. During the last 24 hours, COCK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00057496, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000793.

In short-term performance, COCK moved -- in the last hour and -5.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

COCK (COCK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.97K$ 7.97K $ 7.97K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.97K$ 7.97K $ 7.97K Circulation Supply 999.88M 999.88M 999.88M Total Supply 999,880,860.315044 999,880,860.315044 999,880,860.315044

