Coded is a memecoin on Solana blockchain.
The ticker 'Coded' is one of the most used phrases in the crypto community.
The meme is a cat with sunglasses behind a laptop appearing to be coding with green code as background.
The ticker is massively memable as everything and every message can be seen as coded. The phrase 'It's coded' is already used massively by the coded community and can be seen everywhere on X.
Understanding the tokenomics of Coded (CODED) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CODED tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CODED tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
