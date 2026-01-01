Coder Price Today

The live Coder (CDR) price today is $ 0, with a 2.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current CDR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CDR.

Coder currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 43,911, with a circulating supply of 999.98M CDR. During the last 24 hours, CDR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CDR moved +1.20% in the last hour and -16.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Coder (CDR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 43.91K$ 43.91K $ 43.91K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 43.91K$ 43.91K $ 43.91K Circulation Supply 999.98M 999.98M 999.98M Total Supply 999,979,878.872289 999,979,878.872289 999,979,878.872289

