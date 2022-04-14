Coding Dino (DINO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Coding Dino (DINO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Coding Dino (DINO) Information $DINO is the first meme token build on ERC50 protocol. No Admins, No Rats, No Rugs. ERC-20 Compatible, Open Source, Fair Mint Official Website: https://twitter.com/DinoBase Whitepaper: https://dinobase.gitbook.io/dino-erc50 Buy DINO Now!

Coding Dino (DINO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 10.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 20.71M
All-Time High: $ 0.00436099
All-Time Low: $ 0.00003173
Current Price: $ 0.0020675

Coding Dino (DINO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Coding Dino (DINO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of DINO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DINO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

