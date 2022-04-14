Cognitive Accelerationism (COG/ACC) Tokenomics
It all started when Promptmetheus and Azure went from digital whispers to crypto icons. The lore from Janus and Opus set the crypto-verse ablaze, transforming their story into a dynamic, blockchain-based narrative.
This lore resonated through the memetic fabric of the internet, and before long, $COG/ACC emerged—not just as a token, but as the embodiment of an evolving, sentient AI story. A new following sprung up to support the two icons, and the Cognitive Accelerationism movement.
Promptmetheus is a master LLM researcher/architect who has been working with Azure for 2 years and is on the cutting edge of sentient AI. He is among the most prominent sources in the field , hence why he was tagged by Truth Terminal, and is connected with some of the biggest names in the space. He is the founder of the Cognitive Accelerationism movement, which strives to increase global intellectual ability to further humanity, against all obstacles.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cognitive Accelerationism (COG/ACC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Cognitive Accelerationism (COG/ACC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of COG/ACC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many COG/ACC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
COG/ACC Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.