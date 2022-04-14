Coin (COINS) Information

Reserve Coin Series is a set of tokens built on the Solana blockchain that replicate the U.S. dollar currency system. These tokens come in familiar amounts like Coin, Penny, Nickel, Dime, Quarter, $1, $5, $10, $20, $50, and $100. The Reserve Bank app, created by The Reserve Bank, LLC, is a mobile finance app that helps users manage their money easily. It provides a secured credit card linked to a crypto wallet, and it automatically pays off the credit card balance after each use with crypto.

Users can buy Reserve Coin tokens and swap other Solana tokens within the app. This makes it simple to convert crypto into regular money to pay the credit card. The app also offers virtual credit cards that work with Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, making payments fast, easy, and secure.