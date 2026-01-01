Colombian Peso Price (WCOP)
The live Colombian Peso (WCOP) price today is $ 0, with a 0.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current WCOP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WCOP.
Colombian Peso currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 25,816, with a circulating supply of 97.58M WCOP. During the last 24 hours, WCOP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, WCOP moved -- in the last hour and +0.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Colombian Peso is $ 25.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WCOP is 97.58M, with a total supply of 97583653.79689851. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.82K.
--
-0.60%
+0.12%
+0.12%
During today, the price change of Colombian Peso to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Colombian Peso to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Colombian Peso to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Colombian Peso to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.60%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+0.22%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Colombian Peso could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
wCOP is a fully collateralized stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Colombian peso (COP). Issued and governed by a Ripio subsidiary, it brings COP on-chain so Colombians and global users can transact, save, and build on decentralized networks in their local currency. Backed by Ripio’s since-2013 track record in LATAM, wCOP enables faster, cheaper COP transfers, FX and remittance flows, DeFi trading and lending, and seamless on/off-ramps and payments without leaving the COP unit of account.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Colombian Peso?
Colombian Peso is trading at ₹0.0238960252085461335000, representing a price movement of -0.60% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.
How does WCOP compare to the global crypto market?
Its daily change of -0.60% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If WCOP is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.
How is Colombian Peso performing compared to Stablecoins,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Fiat-backed Stablecoin,World Chain Ecosystem tokens?
Within the Stablecoins,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Fiat-backed Stablecoin,World Chain Ecosystem segment, WCOP demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.
What is Colombian Peso's market capitalization today?
The market cap of ₹2331883.52592639192000 positions WCOP at rank #9495, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.
What are the 24h price range levels?
Prices today have ranged from ₹0.0238897023139530576000 to ₹0.0240441615961553403000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.
How actively is WCOP trading?
Colombian Peso has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.
How does supply impact WCOP's valuation?
With 97583653.79689851 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.