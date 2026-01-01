ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvents
More
The live Community Alliance Token price today is 0 USD.COMAT market cap is 410,076 USD. Track real-time COMAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Community Alliance Token price today is 0 USD.COMAT market cap is 410,076 USD. Track real-time COMAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About COMAT

COMAT Price Info

What is COMAT

COMAT Official Website

COMAT Tokenomics

COMAT Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Community Alliance Token Logo

Community Alliance Token Price (COMAT)

Unlisted

1 COMAT to USD Live Price:

$0.00058316
$0.00058316$0.00058316
-6.30%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Community Alliance Token (COMAT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:44:59 (UTC+8)

Community Alliance Token Price Today

The live Community Alliance Token (COMAT) price today is $ 0, with a 6.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current COMAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per COMAT.

Community Alliance Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 410,076, with a circulating supply of 698.99M COMAT. During the last 24 hours, COMAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, COMAT moved +0.54% in the last hour and +2.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Community Alliance Token (COMAT) Market Information

$ 410.08K
$ 410.08K$ 410.08K

--
----

$ 410.08K
$ 410.08K$ 410.08K

698.99M
698.99M 698.99M

698,991,200.666641
698,991,200.666641 698,991,200.666641

The current Market Cap of Community Alliance Token is $ 410.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of COMAT is 698.99M, with a total supply of 698991200.666641. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 410.08K.

Community Alliance Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.54%

-6.34%

+2.77%

+2.77%

Community Alliance Token (COMAT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Community Alliance Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Community Alliance Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Community Alliance Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Community Alliance Token to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-6.34%
30 Days$ 0+52.04%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Community Alliance Token

Community Alliance Token (COMAT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of COMAT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Community Alliance Token (COMAT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Community Alliance Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Community Alliance Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for COMAT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Community Alliance Token Price Prediction.

What is Community Alliance Token (COMAT)

Community Alliance Token (COMAT) is a decentralized digital asset formed through the collaboration of strong blockchain communities aiming to drive innovation and growth. The token's primary objective is to unite global blockchain communities, promoting decentralization, transparency, inclusivity, and innovation.

Key Features:

  • Community-Driven Governance: COMAT is governed by its community members, who have a direct say in shaping the ecosystem through voting processes on the COMAT Swap platform.

  • Deflationary Tokenomics: COMAT has a deflationary mechanism, with 50% of the total token supply burned, reducing circulating supply and potentially increasing token scarcity and value.

  • Fair-Launched Token Listing: COMAT Swap lists only fair-launched tokens, promoting transparency and fairness in token listings, and protecting users from potential scams

  • COMAT Swap Development: COMAT Swap is a community-driven decentralized exchange facilitating community-driven trading and project evaluation, with features enabling token holders to participate in voting processes.

  • Community Focused: COMAT aims to unite global blockchain communities, supporting initiatives, funding projects, and rewarding contributors, fostering community engagement.

  • Collaborative Origins: COMAT was formed through the merger of strong blockchain communities, demonstrating its commitment to collective growth and collaboration.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Community Alliance Token (COMAT) Resource

Official Website

About Community Alliance Token

How much is Community Alliance Token worth right now?

Community Alliance Token is currently trading at ₹0.052664034742329060000, with a price movement of -6.34% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is COMAT going up or down today?

COMAT has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Community Alliance Token today?

The token has recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling COMAT.

What makes Community Alliance Token different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, COMAT offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much COMAT exists in the market?

There are 698991200.666641 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Community Alliance Token's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₹0.063012432679642125000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₹0.02923271151329295000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Community Alliance Token

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:44:59 (UTC+8)

Community Alliance Token (COMAT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about Community Alliance Token

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Symbiosis

Symbiosis

SIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Verdax

Verdax

VERDAX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

RollX

RollX

ROLL

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Petrobras

Petrobras

PBRON

$0.000
$0.000$0.000

0.00%

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings

PDDON

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Fogo

Fogo

FOGO

$0.05291
$0.05291$0.05291

+429.10%

CredDeFAI

CredDeFAI

DEFAI

$0.00000000002000
$0.00000000002000$0.00000000002000

+504.22%

NOVASIM

NOVASIM

NOVA

$0.00000000932
$0.00000000932$0.00000000932

+115.74%

AssetX Labs

AssetX Labs

AXLT

$0.0000002480
$0.0000002480$0.0000002480

+100.00%

Light it Up

Light it Up

LITT

$0.0000005510
$0.0000005510$0.0000005510

+83.66%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.