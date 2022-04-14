Conscious Token (CONSCIOUS) Information

In a world driven by hype, $Conscious is here to awaken the space, bridging Web3, self awareness, and community-driven vibes. No noise, just pure consciousness.

Through the tools, insights, sessions, and discussions within our community, we’re launching our Mental Health-Oriented DeScience Program. This initiative will provide support to those in need through technology, resources, expertise, and funding. Sharing is caring.