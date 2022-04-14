Conscious Token (CONSCIOUS) Tokenomics
Conscious Token (CONSCIOUS) Information
In a world driven by hype, $Conscious is here to awaken the space, bridging Web3, self awareness, and community-driven vibes. No noise, just pure consciousness.
Through the tools, insights, sessions, and discussions within our community, we’re launching our Mental Health-Oriented DeScience Program. This initiative will provide support to those in need through technology, resources, expertise, and funding. Sharing is caring.
Conscious Token (CONSCIOUS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Conscious Token (CONSCIOUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Conscious Token (CONSCIOUS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CONSCIOUS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CONSCIOUS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
