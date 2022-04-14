Contango (TANGO) Tokenomics
Contango (TANGO) Information
What is Contango?
Contango lets you loop anything on-chain.
You can:
Create leveraged positions similar to perps, but with low funding.
Lever up on the yield of liquid staking and restaking assets, such as stETH or eETH.
Lever up on the fixed yield of Pendle's PTs.
Create delta neutral plays to farm funding rates.
Arbitrage rate differentials on stablecoins.
Farm rewards, airdrops, and points with leverage.
And much more! See all its use cases.
The architecture behind Contango makes it the ultimate looping layer in defi.
Regardless of whether you use the Advanced or the Simplified interface, all positions are built by automating a looping strategy, using spot and money markets.
Likewise, regardless of the type of user you are - trader, looper, farmer - you'll always find a use case to trade on Contango.
Contango (TANGO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Contango (TANGO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Contango (TANGO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Contango (TANGO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TANGO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TANGO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.