Discover key insights into Crabada (CRA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Crabada (CRA) Information

Crabada is an exciting play-and-earn NFT game based in a world filled with fierce fighting Hermit-Crabs called Crabada (the NFTs). Read the complete guide to playing Crabada.

CRA is a governance token which is rewarded via staking and playing the game during the incentive period.