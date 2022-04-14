Crackcoon (CHEWY) Information

This is about a viral Raccoon, who has recently made headlines on all news outlets. We as a community believe that this possesses the virality of previously successful projects, such as Moo Deng, PNUT, Fred and many more. We hope that you guys allow us to expand on your platform as we have been successful, sitting at 1.6mm market cap at the time of writing this. If you do, this would allow us to outreach to many more people who probably are already aware, and believe that this is a funny animal.