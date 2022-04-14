Crash On Base (CRASH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Crash On Base (CRASH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Crash On Base (CRASH) Information Crash has taken his rightful throne on BASE!! After giving countless calls and making people millions, we have decided his legacy must be cemented as a coin. This coin will serve as a thank you for working for his bags and ours as well. Don't be allergic to money… BUY $CRASH. Official Website: https://crashonbase.xyz/

Crash On Base (CRASH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Crash On Base (CRASH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.69M $ 2.69M $ 2.69M Total Supply: $ 956.31M $ 956.31M $ 956.31M Circulating Supply: $ 956.31M $ 956.31M $ 956.31M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.69M $ 2.69M $ 2.69M All-Time High: $ 0.03898669 $ 0.03898669 $ 0.03898669 All-Time Low: $ 0.00085876 $ 0.00085876 $ 0.00085876 Current Price: $ 0.00281524 $ 0.00281524 $ 0.00281524 Learn more about Crash On Base (CRASH) price

Crash On Base (CRASH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Crash On Base (CRASH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CRASH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CRASH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CRASH's tokenomics, explore CRASH token's live price!

