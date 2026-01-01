Crime Lizard Price Today

The live Crime Lizard (CLZD) price today is $ 0, with a 2.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLZD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CLZD.

Crime Lizard currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 53,968, with a circulating supply of 1.00B CLZD. During the last 24 hours, CLZD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CLZD moved +0.79% in the last hour and -4.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Crime Lizard (CLZD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 53.97K$ 53.97K $ 53.97K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 53.97K$ 53.97K $ 53.97K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

