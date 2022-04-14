Discover key insights into croissant the baby amarillo (CROISSANT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

croissant the baby amarillo (CROISSANT) Information

Croissant is a memecoin that pays tribute to the viral armadillo named Croissant! Beloved by millions on TikTok, this iconic armadillo is now immortalized on the Solana blockchain.

As a community run memecoin, Croissant has no formal team or roadmap. Memecoins are inherently volatile assets and should never be traded with expectations of financial return. Croissant is meant for entertainment purposes only!