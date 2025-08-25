More About CROME

CROME Price Info

CROME Whitepaper

CROME Official Website

CROME Tokenomics

CROME Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Crome Logo

Crome Price (CROME)

Unlisted

1 CROME to USD Live Price:

$0.290692
$0.290692$0.290692
+2.60%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Crome (CROME) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-25 10:00:43 (UTC+8)

Crome (CROME) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.279556
$ 0.279556$ 0.279556
24H Low
$ 0.303686
$ 0.303686$ 0.303686
24H High

$ 0.279556
$ 0.279556$ 0.279556

$ 0.303686
$ 0.303686$ 0.303686

$ 0.322876
$ 0.322876$ 0.322876

$ 0.276724
$ 0.276724$ 0.276724

+0.67%

+2.34%

--

--

Crome (CROME) real-time price is $0.289907. Over the past 24 hours, CROME traded between a low of $ 0.279556 and a high of $ 0.303686, showing active market volatility. CROME's all-time high price is $ 0.322876, while its all-time low price is $ 0.276724.

In terms of short-term performance, CROME has changed by +0.67% over the past hour, +2.34% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Crome (CROME) Market Information

$ 289.92K
$ 289.92K$ 289.92K

--
----

$ 289.92K
$ 289.92K$ 289.92K

1.00M
1.00M 1.00M

1,000,000.0
1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Crome is $ 289.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CROME is 1.00M, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 289.92K.

Crome (CROME) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Crome to USD was $ +0.00661748.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Crome to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Crome to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Crome to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00661748+2.34%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Crome (CROME)

CROME introduces the first tokenized liquid agents, a new class of intelligent on-chain asset built on the ERC-LA standard. By merging the fungibility of ERC-20 tokens with the programmability of ERC-6551, each CROME token carries its own wallet, memory, and autonomous behavior. These liquid agents are capable of executing on-chain instructions, referencing and coordinating with other agents, and forming recursive structures or swarm-based intelligence systems. With the ability to act independently while remaining composable, CROME enables a new paradigm of programmable intelligence on-chain. This creates groundbreaking possibilities across DeFi, governance, and autonomous digital ecosystems, positioning CROME as the foundation for a future of intelligent, self-operating blockchain assets.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Crome (CROME) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Crome Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Crome (CROME) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Crome (CROME) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Crome.

Check the Crome price prediction now!

CROME to Local Currencies

Crome (CROME) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Crome (CROME) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CROME token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Crome (CROME)

How much is Crome (CROME) worth today?
The live CROME price in USD is 0.289907 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CROME to USD price?
The current price of CROME to USD is $ 0.289907. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Crome?
The market cap for CROME is $ 289.92K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CROME?
The circulating supply of CROME is 1.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CROME?
CROME achieved an ATH price of 0.322876 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CROME?
CROME saw an ATL price of 0.276724 USD.
What is the trading volume of CROME?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CROME is -- USD.
Will CROME go higher this year?
CROME might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CROME price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-08-25 10:00:43 (UTC+8)

Crome (CROME) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-24 03:20:00Industry Updates
Total cryptocurrency market cap returns above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 3.8%
08-24 02:09:00Industry Updates
Trending altcoins show mixed performance, OKB drops 2.31% in the past hour, while BIO rises 13.68% in the past hour
08-24 02:00:00Expert Insights
Powell: Shift in Risk Balance May Require Policy Adjustment
08-23 08:04:00Industry Updates
Ethereum touches $4,887, reaching a new all-time high after 44 months
08-23 03:43:59Industry Updates
"ETH Series" Altcoins Rise Broadly, ETHFI Surges Over 22% in 24 Hours
08-22 14:14:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawal trend resumes, with a net outflow of 1,858.51 BTC from CEXs in the past 24 hours

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.