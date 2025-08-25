What is Crome (CROME)

CROME introduces the first tokenized liquid agents, a new class of intelligent on-chain asset built on the ERC-LA standard. By merging the fungibility of ERC-20 tokens with the programmability of ERC-6551, each CROME token carries its own wallet, memory, and autonomous behavior. These liquid agents are capable of executing on-chain instructions, referencing and coordinating with other agents, and forming recursive structures or swarm-based intelligence systems. With the ability to act independently while remaining composable, CROME enables a new paradigm of programmable intelligence on-chain. This creates groundbreaking possibilities across DeFi, governance, and autonomous digital ecosystems, positioning CROME as the foundation for a future of intelligent, self-operating blockchain assets.

Crome (CROME) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Crome Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Crome (CROME) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Crome (CROME) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Crome.

Check the Crome price prediction now!

Crome (CROME) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Crome (CROME) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CROME token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Crome (CROME) How much is Crome (CROME) worth today? The live CROME price in USD is 0.289907 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current CROME to USD price? $ 0.289907 . Check out The current price of CROME to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Crome? The market cap for CROME is $ 289.92K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of CROME? The circulating supply of CROME is 1.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CROME? CROME achieved an ATH price of 0.322876 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CROME? CROME saw an ATL price of 0.276724 USD . What is the trading volume of CROME? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CROME is -- USD . Will CROME go higher this year? CROME might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CROME price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

