Crypto Factor (CFR) Information Crypto Factor is a Web3 infrastructure platform focused on building token and data ecosystems. It provides modular infrastructure for token issuance, liquidity deployment, on-chain entities, and treasury management, as well as mechanisms such as staking, vesting, and asset-backing. The platform is powered by the Crypto Factor Token (CFR), which is used for fees, staking, and ecosystem operations. CFR is live on Polygon and actively traded on the QuickSwap decentralised exchange, establishing cross-chain market access. Through its InterChain protocol, Crypto Factor connects multiple blockchains including Partisia, Polygon, and DeFiChain, enabling secure cross-chain value transfer and interoperability. The project has been supported by grants from the Partisia Blockchain Foundation and Polygon Labs. Official Website: https://www.crypto-factor.io/ Whitepaper: https://files.crypto-factor.io/Crypto-Factor-Whitepaper.pdf Buy CFR Now!

Crypto Factor (CFR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Crypto Factor (CFR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.81M $ 1.81M $ 1.81M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.81M $ 1.81M $ 1.81M All-Time High: $ 0.01855005 $ 0.01855005 $ 0.01855005 All-Time Low: $ 0.01763135 $ 0.01763135 $ 0.01763135 Current Price: $ 0.01808814 $ 0.01808814 $ 0.01808814 Learn more about Crypto Factor (CFR) price

Crypto Factor (CFR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Crypto Factor (CFR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CFR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CFR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CFR's tokenomics, explore CFR token's live price!

