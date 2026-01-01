crypto guy Price Today

The live crypto guy (CRYPTO GUY) price today is $ 0, with a 22.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current CRYPTO GUY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CRYPTO GUY.

crypto guy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 199,902, with a circulating supply of 950.00M CRYPTO GUY. During the last 24 hours, CRYPTO GUY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00152308, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CRYPTO GUY moved -5.79% in the last hour and +33.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

crypto guy (CRYPTO GUY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 199.90K$ 199.90K $ 199.90K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 210.42K$ 210.42K $ 210.42K Circulation Supply 950.00M 950.00M 950.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of crypto guy is $ 199.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CRYPTO GUY is 950.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 210.42K.