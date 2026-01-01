ExchangeDEX+
The live crypto guy price today is 0 USD.CRYPTO GUY market cap is 199,902 USD. Track real-time CRYPTO GUY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About CRYPTO GUY

CRYPTO GUY Price Info

What is CRYPTO GUY

CRYPTO GUY Tokenomics

CRYPTO GUY Price Forecast

crypto guy Logo

crypto guy Price (CRYPTO GUY)

Unlisted

1 CRYPTO GUY to USD Live Price:

$0.00021047
$0.00021047$0.00021047
-21.20%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator.
USD
crypto guy (CRYPTO GUY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:45:13 (UTC+8)

crypto guy Price Today

The live crypto guy (CRYPTO GUY) price today is $ 0, with a 22.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current CRYPTO GUY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CRYPTO GUY.

crypto guy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 199,902, with a circulating supply of 950.00M CRYPTO GUY. During the last 24 hours, CRYPTO GUY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00152308, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CRYPTO GUY moved -5.79% in the last hour and +33.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

crypto guy (CRYPTO GUY) Market Information

$ 199.90K
$ 199.90K$ 199.90K

--
----

$ 210.42K
$ 210.42K$ 210.42K

950.00M
950.00M 950.00M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of crypto guy is $ 199.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CRYPTO GUY is 950.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 210.42K.

crypto guy Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00152308
$ 0.00152308$ 0.00152308

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-5.79%

-22.05%

+33.86%

+33.86%

crypto guy (CRYPTO GUY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of crypto guy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of crypto guy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of crypto guy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of crypto guy to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-22.05%
30 Days$ 0-11.32%
60 Days$ 0-27.72%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for crypto guy

crypto guy (CRYPTO GUY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CRYPTO GUY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
crypto guy (CRYPTO GUY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of crypto guy could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price crypto guy will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CRYPTO GUY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking crypto guy Price Prediction.

What is crypto guy (CRYPTO GUY)

crypto guy

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

About crypto guy

What is the current live price of crypto guy?

crypto guy is priced at ₹0.018725726858379895000, showing a price movement of -22.05% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₹-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the CRYPTO GUY market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₹0.015100140064899870000 and ₹0.024090511700239130000 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is crypto guy's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #6041, supported by a market capitalization of ₹18051358.6846885170000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 950000000.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence crypto guy's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About crypto guy

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:45:13 (UTC+8)

Explore More about crypto guy

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.