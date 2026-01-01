Cucumber Trade Price Today

The live Cucumber Trade (CUC) price today is $ 0, with a 0.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current CUC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CUC.

Cucumber Trade currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 136,887, with a circulating supply of 504.40M CUC. During the last 24 hours, CUC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CUC moved +3.05% in the last hour and -2.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Cucumber Trade (CUC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 136.89K$ 136.89K $ 136.89K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 271.39K$ 271.39K $ 271.39K Circulation Supply 504.40M 504.40M 504.40M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

