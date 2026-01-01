Cucumber Trade Price (CUC)
The live Cucumber Trade (CUC) price today is $ 0, with a 0.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current CUC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CUC.
Cucumber Trade currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 136,887, with a circulating supply of 504.40M CUC. During the last 24 hours, CUC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, CUC moved +3.05% in the last hour and -2.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Cucumber Trade is $ 136.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CUC is 504.40M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 271.39K.
+3.05%
-0.84%
-2.23%
-2.23%
During today, the price change of Cucumber Trade to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cucumber Trade to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cucumber Trade to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cucumber Trade to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.84%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+63.13%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-48.83%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Cucumber Trade could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Cucumber.Trade is an AI-driven trading analytics platform powered by our P.I.C.K.L.E. AI Coach, built to optimize performance by removing emotion, bias, and costly behavioral patterns from every trader’s strategy.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Cucumber Trade?
Cucumber Trade is trading at ₹0.024512926659574185000, experiencing a price movement of -0.84% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.
How does today's price compare to historical levels?
The ATH of Cucumber Trade is ₹0.067279353258841605000, while the ATL is ₹0.012312915590969280000. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.
What is the overall valuation of CUC today?
The market capitalization sits at ₹12364129.0823137605000, placing the asset at rank #6655 among all cryptocurrencies.
How active is Cucumber Trade's market participation?
The asset has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with CUC.
What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?
With 504398840.68978 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.
What category does Cucumber Trade fall under?
Cucumber Trade is part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Applications classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.
How does -- impact CUC's value proposition?
Operating on the -- network enables CUC to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.