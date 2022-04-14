CyberDEX (CYDX) Tokenomics
CyberDEX is a decentralised perpetual swaps trading platform functioning on Optimism. The exchange is powered by Synthetix which - by its unique model - allows traders to tap into huge liquidity pools and carry out trades with minimum slippage and market impact.
This is done by leveraging Synthetix debt pool (a massive pool of liquidity) that ensures execution in size at the closest price level to the order with minimal impact to the markets traded. This model is sustained by the liquid and immutable stablecoin, sUSD, which is quoted against the tradable synthetic assets with their prices matching the underlying assets using decentralised data oracles such as “Chainlink” and “Pyth”.
Understanding the tokenomics of CyberDEX (CYDX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CYDX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CYDX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
