Cybertrader AI (CYB) Information

CyberTrader combines an intelligent AI trading assistant with powerful Solana trading tools. The AI agent helps you analyze tokens, understand market sentiment, and execute trading strategies through natural conversation.

Connect your Solana wallet to start interacting with CyberTrader Chat with the AI agent about any token, market trends, or trading strategies Get real-time analysis and insights through natural conversation Execute trades and set up monitoring based on the agent's recommendations