Cypher Price Today

The live Cypher (CYPH) price today is $ 0.02931006, with a 3.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current CYPH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02931006 per CYPH.

Cypher currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,536,734, with a circulating supply of 86.62M CYPH. During the last 24 hours, CYPH traded between $ 0.02655845 (low) and $ 0.03326508 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.068639, while the all-time low was $ 0.01298422.

In short-term performance, CYPH moved -0.41% in the last hour and +55.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Cypher (CYPH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.54M$ 2.54M $ 2.54M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 29.29M$ 29.29M $ 29.29M Circulation Supply 86.62M 86.62M 86.62M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Cypher is $ 2.54M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CYPH is 86.62M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.29M.