Dark Magician Girl (DMG) Information

Dark Magician Girl is a memecoin of the most kawaii Yu Gi Oh waifu on the Solana blockchain. We aim to bridge the gap between anime and crypto, with plans of releasing merchandise (body pillows and PJs mainly, maybe some slippers too), and an NFT collection. We also aim to build a V2 website that will have a lot of interactive features and be a lot of fun to use and waste time on. The endgame is build a cult-like community that will never waiver under pressure, and to have a lot of fun along the way.