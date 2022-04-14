Darwinia Commitment (KTON) Tokenomics
KTON is a derivative commitment token of RING (Darwinia Network native token), which encourages long-term involvement. RING holders can voluntarily lock RING for 3–36 months and get KTON as rewards, compensating for the liquidity loss. KTON can be staked for staking rewards and obtaining voting power to participate in the governance.
Darwinia Network is a decentralized heterogeneous cross-chain bridge protocol built on Substrate, serves as critical infrastructure for interoperability across the blockchain networks. Darwinia Network focuses on decentralized cross-chain token swap, exchange, and market and enables single-chain application upgrade to cross-chain version, including Defi, Game, DEX, NFT market, and more. Its vision is to build the future Internet of Tokens.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KTON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KTON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
