DEAD Price Today

The live DEAD (DEAD) price today is $ 0.00040018, with a 5.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current DEAD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00040018 per DEAD.

DEAD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 45,551, with a circulating supply of 113.83M DEAD. During the last 24 hours, DEAD traded between $ 0.00037081 (low) and $ 0.00040766 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00495094, while the all-time low was $ 0.00035222.

In short-term performance, DEAD moved +2.08% in the last hour and -15.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

DEAD (DEAD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 45.55K$ 45.55K $ 45.55K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 45.55K$ 45.55K $ 45.55K Circulation Supply 113.83M 113.83M 113.83M Total Supply 113,825,198.9259496 113,825,198.9259496 113,825,198.9259496

The current Market Cap of DEAD is $ 45.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DEAD is 113.83M, with a total supply of 113825198.9259496. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 45.55K.