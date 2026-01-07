DebtCoin is a Solana-based memecoin created to raise awareness about the growing U.S. national debt. Unlike typical memecoins driven solely by speculation, DebtCoin redirects creator fees generated through on-chain trading activity into real, verifiable payments to the U.S. Treasury using Pay.gov. All transactions are documented with official tracking IDs and receipts to ensure full transparency. The project does not request donations or connect wallets, and it does not promise returns. Its mission is to highlight the global implications of U.S. sovereign debt, using crypto culture as a medium to spark conversation and action. As the U.S. dollar continues to influence global markets, inflation, and economic policy, DebtCoin positions itself as a symbolic yet functional response to a growing structural issue.

