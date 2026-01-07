What is DGC

DecentralGPT (DGC) Tokenomics

DecentralGPT (DGC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 102.42K
Total Supply: $ 1.00T
Circulating Supply: $ 157.20B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 651.50K
All-Time High: $ 0.00007494
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

DecentralGPT (DGC) Information DecentralGPT is a decentralized AI large language model inference network that supports multiple open source large language models.Its design goal is to build a universal artificial intelligence (AGI) that is secure, privacy-preserving, democratic, transparent, open source, andavailable to everyone.This network takes advantage of many advantages of decentralized technology. Include enhanced data security, privacy protection, and improved efficiency and reducedcoststhrough distributed computing resources. Official Website: https://www.decentralgpt.org/ Whitepaper: https://www.decentralgpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/DecentralGPT-WhitePapper.pdf

DecentralGPT (DGC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DecentralGPT (DGC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DGC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DGC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DGC's tokenomics, explore DGC token's live price!

DGC Price Prediction
Want to know where DGC might be heading? Our DGC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

