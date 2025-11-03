Decentralized Retirement Account (DRA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.0054863$ 0.0054863 $ 0.0054863 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.62% Price Change (1D) -0.75% Price Change (7D) -8.54% Price Change (7D) -8.54%

Decentralized Retirement Account (DRA) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, DRA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. DRA's all-time high price is $ 0.0054863, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, DRA has changed by +0.62% over the past hour, -0.75% over 24 hours, and -8.54% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Decentralized Retirement Account (DRA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.48K$ 22.48K $ 22.48K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.48K$ 22.48K $ 22.48K Circulation Supply 999.44M 999.44M 999.44M Total Supply 999,439,617.865528 999,439,617.865528 999,439,617.865528

The current Market Cap of Decentralized Retirement Account is $ 22.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DRA is 999.44M, with a total supply of 999439617.865528. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.48K.