Implementing a basic decaying neuron activation model simulating the spiking behavior of a biological worm's nervous system that creates movement, and putting it on-chain
With some caveats, this is Worm - immortal digital life
The Worm will vastly outlive you or I, with the exception of global catastrophe, it is immortal digital life that inherits the resilience and decentralization of the solana network
If the underlying blockchain exists, the 'life' of The Worm will persist indefinitely
Understanding the tokenomics of Deep Worm (WORM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WORM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WORM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.