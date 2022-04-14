DePay (DEPAY) Tokenomics

DePay (DEPAY) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into DePay (DEPAY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

DePay (DEPAY) Information

DePay pioneers Web3 Payments with the power of DeFi. Driving mass adoption of blockchain based payments, DePay merges the core ideas of decentralization and interoperability with state-of-the-art Web3 technologies.

The first truly decentralized multichain payment protocol built on DeFi. ETHOnline finalist, made in Switzerland (Crypto Valley).

DePay tools include:

  • Payments: Accept Cryptocurrencies
  • Sales: Sell your Token
  • Donations: Receive Crypto support
  • Subscriptions: Recurring payments
  • Swap: Best price swap
  • Payroll: Payroll streams
  • Wallet: Payments & DeFi
  • Credit: Streams as collateral
  • DePay PRO: Analytics & Insights

The DePay difference

  • Chain Agnostic (Multichain) DePay is extensible around any blockchain, ensuring a competitive cross-chain future.

  • Permissionless No one can be technically excluded from using DePay and no registration is required.

  • Trustless Every intermediate step is replaced by smart contracts which are connected to decentralized liquidity pools.

  • Easy to use Our ambition was to create an even easier user experience than you're used to from shopping in current non-crypto e-commerce stores.

  • Open Source The DePay protocol will always remain open source.

  • Multinetwork DePay automatically detects & switches the network if required.

Official Website:
https://depay.com/
Whitepaper:
https://depay.com/whitepaper

DePay (DEPAY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for DePay (DEPAY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 2.26M
$ 2.26M$ 2.26M
Total Supply:
$ 57.03M
$ 57.03M$ 57.03M
Circulating Supply:
$ 6.66M
$ 6.66M$ 6.66M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 19.39M
$ 19.39M$ 19.39M
All-Time High:
$ 7.78
$ 7.78$ 7.78
All-Time Low:
$ 0.083012
$ 0.083012$ 0.083012
Current Price:
$ 0.339804
$ 0.339804$ 0.339804

DePay (DEPAY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of DePay (DEPAY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DEPAY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DEPAY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand DEPAY's tokenomics, explore DEPAY token's live price!

DEPAY Price Prediction

Want to know where DEPAY might be heading? Our DEPAY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.