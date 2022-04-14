Discover key insights into DEV AI (DEVAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

DEV AI (DEVAI) Information

AI-Powered Smart Contract Creation

Effortlessly generate optimized, blockchain-specific smart contracts and dApps with AI-powered code suggestions tailored to your project’s needs.

Seamless Blockchain Deployment

Deploy your dApps and smart contracts directly to multiple blockchains—no manual configurations or complex setups required.

Unlock the full potential of AI-powered blockchain development. From intelligent code generation to seamless deployment, everything you need is at your fingertips.

SLM-Powered Code Optimization Leverage 100+ Assisterr's Specialized Language Models trained on blockchain documentation to generate the most efficient and secure code.

Multi-Chain Compatibility Deploy smart contracts across Solana, Ethereum, BSC, Avalanche, and more — no additional configurations needed.