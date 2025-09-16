Developer Camp (DEVELOPER) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00102042 $ 0.00102042 $ 0.00102042 24H Low $ 0.00219221 $ 0.00219221 $ 0.00219221 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00102042$ 0.00102042 $ 0.00102042 24H High $ 0.00219221$ 0.00219221 $ 0.00219221 All Time High $ 0.00219221$ 0.00219221 $ 0.00219221 Lowest Price $ 0.00102042$ 0.00102042 $ 0.00102042 Price Change (1H) +25.31% Price Change (1D) +43.69% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

Developer Camp (DEVELOPER) real-time price is $0.00216395. Over the past 24 hours, DEVELOPER traded between a low of $ 0.00102042 and a high of $ 0.00219221, showing active market volatility. DEVELOPER's all-time high price is $ 0.00219221, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00102042.

In terms of short-term performance, DEVELOPER has changed by +25.31% over the past hour, +43.69% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Developer Camp (DEVELOPER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.07M$ 2.07M $ 2.07M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.07M$ 2.07M $ 2.07M Circulation Supply 959.28M 959.28M 959.28M Total Supply 959,279,852.448036 959,279,852.448036 959,279,852.448036

The current Market Cap of Developer Camp is $ 2.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DEVELOPER is 959.28M, with a total supply of 959279852.448036. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.07M.