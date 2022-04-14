DeVoid (DVD) Tokenomics
DeVoid is a fully automated volatility farming platform, purpose-built to capture value from nonstop price swings on decentralized exchanges (DEXs).
Instead of chasing pumps or speculating on the next 100x, DeVoid farms the one constant in crypto, volatility, turning chaotic market movements into compounding yield, 24/7.
Unlike wrappers or forks, DeVoid was built from the ground up with one of the fastest execution engines in the market, enabling precise entries and exits across even illiquid pools. Tested through four months of simulations and live capital deployment, the platform has consistently delivered strong results, averaging around 30% monthly yield from volatility farming alone.
DeVoid is designed for all traders: professionals can fine-tune granular strategies, while newcomers can start instantly with pre-tuned templates proven in live markets. Once parameters are set, the system loops indefinitely, no manual babysitting required. With one click to start and infinite ways to optimize, DeVoid makes it possible to farm volatility correctly and reliably.
DeVoid (DVD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Understanding the tokenomics of DeVoid (DVD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DVD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DVD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
