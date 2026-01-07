Dewa-Go is the bridge between the traditional Japanese Akita and the modern American Akita. Dewa-go is significant because: He represents the bridge between the traditional Japanese Akita and the modern American Akita. He played a major role in shaping the physical traits and temperament of today’s American Akita. His existence also triggered the breed split, making him a key historical figure in canine lineage discussions. Dewa-Go — the bridge between the traditional Japanese Akita and the modern American Akita. The Akita that triggered the breed split.