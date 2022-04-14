DIAMOND The Cat Coin (DMTC) Information

DMTC or DIAMOND The Cat Coin is a viral meme coin on Solana Blockchain, Based in Thailand and Global and Based on a true story about my lovely cat(DIAMOND) and made by love, I just want my cat to be immortal in this whole world until I die that's a first idea of this project start. We're start from $2,000 Market cap and hit All time high at $10.9 million, please come to check our project and let's DMTC get list on Coingecko to let's everyone in this whole world know DMTC.