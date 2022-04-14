Doge Baby (DOGE BABY) Tokenomics
The Baby Golden Dog created by the Top 100 Community Alliance was successfully launched. The total Baby Golden Dog was issued only 300,000, with clean contracts and discarded permissions. There were no project parties. Tens of thousands of retail investors and joint ventures would do 10,000U per piece! Now we are jointly created by 86 Community, Pangu Community, Miracle Community, Rocket Community, Pudu Community and other major communities that connect with each other are jointly created. At present, chaos in the currency circle is everywhere. Baby Jindog is willing to be a clear stream in the circle and is a safe haven for the leeks in the currency circle. You must not miss the opportunity, and you will never come again! It takes a year for the whole dog to finish Pangu’s unfinished road! Baby Golden Dog will no longer have a battle!
Understanding the tokenomics of Doge Baby (DOGE BABY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DOGE BABY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DOGE BABY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
DOGE BABY Price Prediction
