Doge Base (DOGEBASE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00026399 24H High $ 0.00162698 All Time High $ 0.00162698 Lowest Price $ 0.00026399 Price Change (1H) -2.19% Price Change (1D) -75.22% Price Change (7D) --

Doge Base (DOGEBASE) real-time price is $0.00038766. Over the past 24 hours, DOGEBASE traded between a low of $ 0.00026399 and a high of $ 0.00162698, showing active market volatility. DOGEBASE's all-time high price is $ 0.00162698, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00026399.

In terms of short-term performance, DOGEBASE has changed by -2.19% over the past hour, -75.22% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Doge Base (DOGEBASE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 387.80K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 387.80K Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Doge Base is $ 387.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DOGEBASE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 387.80K.