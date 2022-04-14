DOGE ROCKET (ROCKET) Tokenomics
DOGE ROCKET (ROCKET) Information
Introducing DOGE ROCKET ($ROCKET) – the next-generation memecoin blasting off on the BNB Chain! With 0% tax, 100% community-driven governance, and unstoppable meme energy, $ROCKET is fueling up for a lunar mission. Inspired by the legendary Doge and powered by the rocket-fueled hype of true degen culture, this coin is built to soar. No team tokens, no dev wallet—just pure, decentralized moon fuel for the people. Whether you're here for the memes, the community, or the gains, DOGE ROCKET is ready to ignite. Get in early, strap in, and join us on the journey to the stars. It's not just another coin—it’s a movement. $ROCKET to the moon!
DOGE ROCKET (ROCKET) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DOGE ROCKET (ROCKET), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DOGE ROCKET (ROCKET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DOGE ROCKET (ROCKET) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ROCKET tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ROCKET tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ROCKET's tokenomics, explore ROCKET token's live price!
ROCKET Price Prediction
Want to know where ROCKET might be heading? Our ROCKET price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.