DOM (DOM) Information The DOMS project, backed by the $DOM token, is a Web3-focused initiative created by Domino, a pioneering music artist in the blockchain space. DOMS combines unique NFT-based profile pictures (PFPs), music, and art to build an engaging community focused on creativity, connection, and humanitarian values. Each DOM NFT features hand-drawn traits and is supported by exclusive music content, creating a unique digital collectible with cultural and artistic value. The $DOM token serves as the primary utility token within the DOMS ecosystem, allowing holders to access various perks, experiences, and community-driven rewards. Official Website: https://sites.props.app/u/doms/mints/916e42a4-9047-4148-b5c6-ff27663658fe Whitepaper: https://sites.props.app/u/doms/mints/916e42a4-9047-4148-b5c6-ff27663658fe Buy DOM Now!

DOM (DOM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DOM (DOM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 99.63K $ 99.63K $ 99.63K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 99.63K $ 99.63K $ 99.63K All-Time High: $ 0.00183158 $ 0.00183158 $ 0.00183158 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about DOM (DOM) price

DOM (DOM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DOM (DOM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DOM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DOM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DOM's tokenomics, explore DOM token's live price!

