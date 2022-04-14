DOM (DOM) Tokenomics
The DOMS project, backed by the $DOM token, is a Web3-focused initiative created by Domino, a pioneering music artist in the blockchain space. DOMS combines unique NFT-based profile pictures (PFPs), music, and art to build an engaging community focused on creativity, connection, and humanitarian values. Each DOM NFT features hand-drawn traits and is supported by exclusive music content, creating a unique digital collectible with cultural and artistic value. The $DOM token serves as the primary utility token within the DOMS ecosystem, allowing holders to access various perks, experiences, and community-driven rewards.
DOM (DOM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
DOM (DOM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DOM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DOM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.