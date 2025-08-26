What is Dorol (DRL)

Dorol is a gold‑backed digital asset built on the Ethereum blockchain. Each token, labeled DRL, is backed by one troy ounce of 999.9‑fine investment-grade gold that is professionally vaulted and fully insured. The project's aim is to combine gold’s enduring store-of-value with the speed, accessibility, and composability of public blockchain infrastructure, enabling seamless trading, transfer, and redemption of tokenized physical gold

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Dorol (DRL) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Dorol Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Dorol (DRL) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Dorol (DRL) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Dorol.

Check the Dorol price prediction now!

DRL to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Dorol (DRL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Dorol (DRL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DRL token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Dorol (DRL) How much is Dorol (DRL) worth today? The live DRL price in USD is 3,366.3 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current DRL to USD price? $ 3,366.3 . Check out The current price of DRL to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Dorol? The market cap for DRL is $ 41.60K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of DRL? The circulating supply of DRL is 12.36 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DRL? DRL achieved an ATH price of 3,367.45 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DRL? DRL saw an ATL price of 3,365.52 USD . What is the trading volume of DRL? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DRL is -- USD . Will DRL go higher this year? DRL might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DRL price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Dorol (DRL) Important Industry Updates