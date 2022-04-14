Draggy CTO (DRAGGY) Information

Draggy is a memecoin inspired by Matt Furie’s “The Night Rider” book.

Draggy, a prominent character who embarks on a journey through a vividly imagined world filled with other magical creatures. Draggy embarks on a quest and encounters various characters along the way who become his friends. They are a frog, a rat, and a bat. Together they become a fierce force and have the courage to face the unknown in the mystical lands.

