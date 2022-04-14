Discover key insights into Dragon Crypto Aurum (DCAU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Dragon Crypto Aurum (DCAU) Information

Dragon Crypto Gaming (DCG) builds groundbreaking gaming experiences on the blockchain.

For a deep dive into Dragon Crypto Gaming, please visit: https://dragoncrypto.io/

Dragon Crypto Aurum (DCAU) serves as a utility token that drives the in-game economy of various DCG game offerings.

DCAU is used to purchase NFT game avatars and is required to perform important in-game actions such as battling and healing. For more information, please visit:

https://aurumdraconis.dragoncrypto.io

https://tinydragon.games/

DCAU is 100% community-owned and fully minted. It has also become deflationary through various in-game token burn mechanisms.