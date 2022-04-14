Discover key insights into DragonX (DRGX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

DragonX (DRGX) Information

DragonX is the world's first Zcash Protocol coin using RandomX an ASICS resistant Proof-of-Work and will be launched as a Hush Arrakis Chain (HAC).

There is no Premine. There in no Dev Tax. There is no Tail Emissions.