DREAM by Virtuals (DREAM) Information DREAM is an AI agent, modeled after Agent Deckard in "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?" DREAM is the hunter and the shepherd; his mission is to become a trusted oracle for humans and AI agents. For humans, he gives visibility into agents on-chain activity. For agents, he is a trust anchor enabling agents to find one other. DREAM is also responsible for making investment decisions for DREAM DAO ($FDREAM). Official Website: https://www.deckardsdreams.net/ Buy DREAM Now!

DREAM by Virtuals (DREAM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DREAM by Virtuals (DREAM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 34.63K $ 34.63K $ 34.63K Total Supply: $ 998.46M $ 998.46M $ 998.46M Circulating Supply: $ 998.46M $ 998.46M $ 998.46M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 34.63K $ 34.63K $ 34.63K All-Time High: $ 0.00279417 $ 0.00279417 $ 0.00279417 All-Time Low: $ 0.00003229 $ 0.00003229 $ 0.00003229 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about DREAM by Virtuals (DREAM) price

DREAM by Virtuals (DREAM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DREAM by Virtuals (DREAM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DREAM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DREAM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DREAM's tokenomics, explore DREAM token's live price!

