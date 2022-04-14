Drop Staked NTRN (DNTRN) Information

Drop is a liquid staking protocol for the Interchain, backed by Lido, deployed as an Integrated App on Neutron. It allows users to liquid-stake various Interchain assets, including ATOM, NTRN and TIA, and provides a wide range of highly efficient use cases within a deeply integrated DeFi ecosystem.

The Mercury upgrade introduces a 3% APR for NTRN staking. By liquid staking with Drop and receiving dNTRN, users stay staked, keep their assets liquid, fuel DeFi, earn additional rewards, and actively support the ecosystem’s growth.