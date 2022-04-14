dub duck ($DUB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into dub duck ($DUB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

dub duck ($DUB) Information dub dick is the dumbest duck on Solana contributing to the Solana memecoin ecosystem. It is purely created for fun and to bond the community with fun mini games, exciting collaborations and more! Official Website: https://dubduck.xyz Buy $DUB Now!

dub duck ($DUB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for dub duck ($DUB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 16.87K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.87K All-Time High: $ 0.00142026 All-Time Low: $ 0.00001018 Current Price: $ 0

dub duck ($DUB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of dub duck ($DUB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $DUB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $DUB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $DUB's tokenomics, explore $DUB token's live price!

$DUB Price Prediction Want to know where $DUB might be heading? Our $DUB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See $DUB token's Price Prediction now!

