Discover key insights into DUMMY (DUMMY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

DUMMY (DUMMY) Information

What is the project about? Memecoin made for NFT communities.

What makes your project unique?

Despite its complete lack of practical uses (maybe), $DUMMY has its own thriving economy. The community that has formed around this token, a blend of Crypto-coin and NFT enthusiasts is a testament to how even the most unique and ridiculous things can be embraced by people for a FULL-SEND viral trajectory.

History of your project.

Memecoin season, and people wanted to have a coin for the community.

What’s next for your project?

Utilities, communities...

What can your token be used for?

Memecoin with no utility, but with future plans for raffle dapps and NFT communities.