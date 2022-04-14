DUMMY (DUMMY) Tokenomics
DUMMY (DUMMY) Information
What is the project about? Memecoin made for NFT communities.
What makes your project unique?
Despite its complete lack of practical uses (maybe), $DUMMY has its own thriving economy. The community that has formed around this token, a blend of Crypto-coin and NFT enthusiasts is a testament to how even the most unique and ridiculous things can be embraced by people for a FULL-SEND viral trajectory.
History of your project.
Memecoin season, and people wanted to have a coin for the community.
What’s next for your project?
Utilities, communities...
What can your token be used for?
Memecoin with no utility, but with future plans for raffle dapps and NFT communities.
DUMMY (DUMMY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DUMMY (DUMMY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DUMMY (DUMMY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DUMMY (DUMMY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DUMMY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DUMMY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DUMMY's tokenomics, explore DUMMY token's live price!
DUMMY Price Prediction
Want to know where DUMMY might be heading? Our DUMMY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.