Dumpling (DUMP) Information This meme token is all about dumplings — a fun and lighthearted crypto project dedicated to fans of everyone's favorite comfort food. Whether you love your dumplings steamed, fried, boiled, or baked, this token brings together dumpling enthusiasts from all over the world. Expect hilarious memes, tasty vibes, exciting giveaways, and a welcoming community. Join the dumpling revolution and savor the flavor of crypto gains today! Official Website: https://whoatedumpling.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/6900/dumplings/

Dumpling (DUMP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dumpling (DUMP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.33K $ 8.33K $ 8.33K Total Supply: $ 611.04M $ 611.04M $ 611.04M Circulating Supply: $ 611.04M $ 611.04M $ 611.04M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.33K $ 8.33K $ 8.33K All-Time High: $ 0.01561927 $ 0.01561927 $ 0.01561927 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Dumpling (DUMP) price

Dumpling (DUMP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Dumpling (DUMP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DUMP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DUMP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DUMP's tokenomics, explore DUMP token's live price!

