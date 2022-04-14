Eden (EDN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Eden (EDN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Eden (EDN) Information Eden is a working product used by thousands of people in over 30 countries. Our app is already available on Google Play and the App Store. Eden connects Web2 users to Web3 with a unique use case: mapping wild, edible plants globally, educating on natural medicine, and launching a healthy products marketplace. With AI, AR, and RWA tech, Eden is poised to engage millions seeking health and adventure. Official Website: https://oureden.io Whitepaper: https://oureden.io/files/en/eden-greenpaper.pdf Buy EDN Now!

Eden (EDN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Eden (EDN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.82M Total Supply: $ 4.82B Circulating Supply: $ 2.29B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.84M All-Time High: $ 0.00235817 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00079703

Eden (EDN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Eden (EDN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EDN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EDN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EDN's tokenomics, explore EDN token's live price!

